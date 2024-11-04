Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > UP court orders reopening of 2021 custodial death case against eight policemen

UP court orders reopening of 2021 custodial death case against eight policemen

Updated on: 04 November,2024 12:09 PM IST  |  Ambedkar Nagar

Top

A court in Ambedkar Nagar has ordered the reopening of the 2021 custodial death case of Ziauddin, who died in police custody, with eight policemen facing murder charges due to an incomplete investigation.

UP court orders reopening of 2021 custodial death case against eight policemen

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
UP court orders reopening of 2021 custodial death case against eight policemen
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Court dismisses police claim of heart attack as cause of death.
  2. Deep injury marks on the body raise suspicions against police.
  3. New investigation ordered under supervision of a deputy superintendent of police.

A court in Ambedkar Nagar has ordered the reopening of a custodial death case involving a 36-year-old man, Ziauddin, who died in police custody in 2021. Eight policemen are facing murder charges in connection with this case. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sudha Yadav, expressed concerns that the initial investigation appeared "incomplete" and "flawed."


In the court's order, CJM Yadav dismissed the police's claim that Ziauddin died of a heart attack, noting the significant injury marks found on his body. She pointed out that at the age of 36, there was no evidence suggesting Ziauddin had any serious health issues, nor was there any indication of alcohol or drug use that could have contributed to his death. "The investigation conducted by the police on these points appears to be incomplete and flawed," the CJM stated.


Ziauddin's death occurred on March 24, 2021, while he was in custody at the Sammanpur police station, where he had been detained in connection with a robbery case. Following his death, his brother Shahabuddin filed a complaint, leading to a murder and abduction case against the eight policemen from the Sammanpur police station. Shahabuddin alleged that Ziauddin had been subjected to continuous beatings while in police custody. He further claimed that Ziauddin's condition deteriorated, necessitating his admission to a district hospital, where he died shortly thereafter.


Despite the police officials' denials of any wrongdoing, the deep injury marks discovered during the postmortem examination have raised significant suspicions regarding the actions of the eight policemen. The CJM noted that on October 2, 2022, the police investigation officer, Birendra Bahadur Singh, had exonerated all accused officers, attributing Ziauddin's death to a heart attack. Following this exoneration, Shahabuddin filed a petition contesting the police's final report.

The CJM accepted Shahabuddin's protest petition and dismissed the investigator's final report, stating that the police must conduct a fair and impartial further investigation. She directed the Superintendent of Police in Ambedkar Nagar to appoint an officer at the level of deputy superintendent of police to oversee this new investigation. In line with the court's directive, Circle Officer, City, Akbarpur, Devendra Maurya, has been appointed as the new investigation officer.

As it stands, all eight policemen implicated in the custodial death are still serving within the police force, pending further investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

murder case Indian Police Force uttar pradesh yogi adityanath national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK