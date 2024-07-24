The tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented growth after the abrogation of Article 370. A total of 1 crore tourists visited the Union Territory in the past six months alone, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

The tourism sector has recorded an annual average growth rate of 15.13 percent during the past three years. File pic

Citing a report availed to MHA by the Jammu and Kashmir government, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said "The tourism sector has recorded an annual average growth rate of 15.13 percent during the past three years."

A total of 1,08,41,009 tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in the first six months of 2024, the Minister stated. Last year, the UT witnessed an all-time high tourist count of 2.11 crore, followed by 1.88 crore tourists in 2022, 1.13 crore in 2021, and 34 lakh in 2020. Rai attributed the low tourist count in 2020 to Covid pandemic.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir said that several measures have been taken that led to a significant improvement in the tourism sector.

Some of these measures include the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Policy 2020 which has been notified by the government, the availing of incentives under the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy-2021, and conferring the status of industry to the tourism sector in the UT. The government also notified the homestay guidelines to accommodate the increasing number of tourists and provide benefits to the locals from the economic gains of the tourism sector. The Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy- 2021 and Houseboat Policy -2020, which identifies 75 off-beat destinations, have also been notified by the government, the Minister said.

Border tourism has also picked up in Jammu and Kashmir and previously unknown locations such as Gurez, Keran, Teetwal, and R S Pura have been opened up for tourism. The UT is also an emerging destination for adventure and golf tourism.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir has undertaken various infrastructure projects to boost the tourism sector and it also is emerging as an international tourist destination after successful hosting of major events such as the third G-20 Tourism Working Group Meeting," Rai said.

Modern infrastructure and the growing number of luxury hotels and resorts make Jammu and Kashmir a prime location for destination weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism, he added.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that owing to the above initiatives, the contribution of tourism in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased from 7.84 percent in FY (financial year) 2019-20 to 8.47 percent in FY 2022-23," stated Rai.

