The 23rd batch of pilgrims, which also included 93 sadhus and 34 sadhvis, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 3 am on Saturday

Pilgrims during Amarnath yatra. File Photo

Listen to this article Amarnath yatra: Another batch of 3,471 pilgrims leaves Jammu for shrine x 00:00

A fresh batch of 3,471 pilgrims, including 654 women, left a base camp for the Amarnath shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

According to the PTI report, the officials noted the 23rd batch of pilgrims, which also included 93 sadhus and 34 sadhvis, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 3 am in a convoy of 114 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the PTI report, 1,073 pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steeper 14 km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, while 2,398 pilgrims will reach Pahalgam to undertake the annual pilgrimage through the traditional 48 km route in Anantnag district.

More than 3.75 lakh pilgrims have reportedly paid obeisance at the naturally-formed ice lingam at the cave shrine so far this year.

More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine last year, reported PTI.

The yatra commenced on June 29 and is scheduled to conclude on August 19.

Traffic Advisory Issued for Amarnath Yatra on NH-44

Another report by ANI stated that Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police had issued an advisory on National Highway-44 with specific cut-off timings and instructions for convoy and non-convoy movements to ensure the safe and efficient movement of pilgrims and other commuters during the Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic (NH-44), Rohit Baskotra, outlined the guidelines for managing traffic during the pilgrimage.

"After the Amarnath Yatra convoy sets off in the morning, non-convoy vehicles on NH-44 can cross Nagrota around noon, Jikhaini Udhampur around 1 pm, Chandrakot Ramban around 2 pm, and Banihal around 3 pm. After these times, they will not be allowed," he stated.

"If there is a delay, the vehicles will be held at these locations and released the next day. I urge people to follow these cut-off times to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims," he added.

A traffic police checkpoint is in place on NH-44 to monitor traffic flow and safeguard the safety of Amarnath Yatris.

In preparation for the yatra, the Udhampur Health Department has stationed five mobile medical teams (ambulances) along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, from Tikri to Chenani Nashri Tunnel in Udhampur. "This initiative aims to provide immediate medical assistance to pilgrims in case of emergencies during their journey. These ambulances will be stationed at key locations and equipped with medical personnel and supplies.," Dr. Anil Manhas, Chief Medical Officer at Udhampur, told ANI.

In serious medical cases, patients will be transported to designated referral centres, including the Associated Hospital Government Medical College Udhampur, the Primary Health Centre Tikri, the Community Health Centre Chenani, and the Primary Health Centre Majalta. Twenty beds have been reserved at the Associated Hospital Medical College Udhampur, with ten beds each at the Primary Health Centre Tikri, Community Health Centre Chenani, and Primary Health Centre Majalta.

(With inputs from PTI)