Amarnath Yatra temporarily halted due to heavy rain

The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily halted on both paths to the cave temple on Saturday due to severe rainfall, according to officials.

Intermittent heavy rain has been observed along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes since the previous night. The decision to halt the yatra was made as a precautionary step to guarantee the pilgrims' safety, officials explained.

Over 1.50 lakh devotees have visited the 3,800-meter-high cave sanctuary and received 'darshan' of the naturally created ice lingam.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29 with two routes: the classic 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag, and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal. The trip will end on August 19.

Last year, more than 4.5 lakh pilgrims prayed at the subterranean sanctuary.

Traffic Advisory Issued for Amarnath Yatra on NH-44

Another report by ANI stated that Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police had issued an advisory on National Highway-44 with specific cut-off timings and instructions for convoy and non-convoy movements to ensure safe and efficient movement of pilgrims and other commuters during the Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic (NH-44), Rohit Baskotra, outlined the guidelines for managing traffic during the pilgrimage.

"After the Amarnath Yatra convoy sets off in the morning, non-convoy vehicles on NH-44 can cross Nagrota around noon, Jikhaini Udhampur around 1 pm, Chandrakot Ramban around 2 pm, and Banihal around 3 pm. After these times, they will not be allowed," he stated.

"If there is a delay, the vehicles will be held at these locations and released the next day. I urge people to follow these cut-off times to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims," he added.

A traffic police checkpoint is in place on NH-44 to monitor traffic flow and safeguard the safety of Amarnath Yatris.

In preparation for the yatra, the Udhampur Health Department has stationed five mobile medical teams (ambulances) along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, from Tikri to Chenani Nashri Tunnel in Udhampur. "This initiative aims to provide immediate medical assistance to pilgrims in case of emergencies during their journey. These ambulances will be stationed at key locations and equipped with medical personnel and supplies.," Dr Anil Manhas, Chief Medical Officer at Udhampur told ANI.

In serious medical cases, patients will be transported to designated referral centres, including the Associated Hospital Government Medical College Udhampur, the Primary Health Centre Tikri, the Community Health Centre Chenani, and the Primary Health Centre Majalta. Twenty beds have been reserved at the Associated Hospital Medical College Udhampur, with ten beds each at the Primary Health Centre Tikri, Community Health Centre Chenani, and Primary Health Centre Majalta.