Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden
Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’
Pune rape case: How cops hunted down Swargate rapist
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station
Mumbai: Final obstacle cleared as Sion bridge demolition gains pace
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Odisha 10 injured as speeding container truck collides with tourist bus

Odisha: 10 injured as speeding container truck collides with tourist bus

Updated on: 01 March,2025 01:36 PM IST  |  Bhadrak
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred on a stretch of National Highway-16 in Bhandaripokhari area

Odisha: 10 injured as speeding container truck collides with tourist bus

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Odisha: 10 injured as speeding container truck collides with tourist bus
x
00:00

Ten people were injured following a collision between a stationary tourist bus and a speeding container truck in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Saturday, police said.


The incident occurred on a stretch of National Highway-16 in Bhandaripokhari area.


The bus, heading to Puri, had halted near Chatabara to change a punctured tyre when the container truck rammed into it from behind, said Mahaprasad Nayak, inspector-in-charge of Bhandaripokhari police station.


The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment, he said.

Later, four of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, the officer added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

odisha news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK