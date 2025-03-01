The incident occurred on a stretch of National Highway-16 in Bhandaripokhari area

Ten people were injured following a collision between a stationary tourist bus and a speeding container truck in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on a stretch of National Highway-16 in Bhandaripokhari area.

The bus, heading to Puri, had halted near Chatabara to change a punctured tyre when the container truck rammed into it from behind, said Mahaprasad Nayak, inspector-in-charge of Bhandaripokhari police station.

The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment, he said.

Later, four of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, the officer added.

