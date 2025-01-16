The driver rammed into a tempo, a car, and a couple of two-wheelers over a stretch of about 2 kilometres, during his attempt to escape. A police van was also damaged amid the chaos, an official said

Two women were injured and five to six vehicles were damaged after a container truck allegedly hit them on Chakan-Shikrapur Road in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The container truck driver then sped away after hitting two women pedestrians at Manik Chowk in the Chakan area, injuring their legs.

The driver rammed into a tempo, a car, and a couple of two-wheelers over a stretch of about 2 kilometres, during his attempt to escape, PTI stated. A police van was also damaged amid the chaos, an official said.

“The container truck was eventually intercepted and stopped at Shikrapur Chowk. The driver has been taken into custody,” said the official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police station.

Thane accident: Man killed as truck hits 2 auto-rickshaws; minor driver held

The police said that a man was killed and another person injured when a truck driven by a minor boy collided with two auto-rickshaws before falling into a pit at a Metro construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The 15-year-old truck driver was later detained, they said.

The incident took place at 2.30 am near Suraj Water Park on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road and traffic on the route was affected for some time, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle collided with two auto-rickshaws parked by the roadside and then plunged into a pit at a Metro construction site, traffic police officials said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

Local resident Jitendra Mohan Kamble (31), who was in one of the auto-rickshaws, was injured and rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said, reported PTI.

An occupant of the other auto-rickshaw also received serious injuries and was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

The Kasarvadavali police detained the underage driver and registered an FIR against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, they said.

The traffic police later removed the damaged truck and the auto-rickshaws with the help of a towing vehicle and restored smooth traffic flow on the road.

