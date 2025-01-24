10 opposition MPs suspended from Waqf JPC meeting

The motion to suspend Opposition members of parliament was moved by BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

JPC members meet in New Delhi to discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Pic/X@IncminorityWB

Ten opposition members attending the parliamentary panel meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, were suspended for a day on Friday amid protests and accusations against Chairman Jagdambika Pal of steam rolling through the proceedings.

The meeting began on a stormy note with the opposition members accusing the chairman of steam rolling through the proceedings.

While opposition members accused Pal of reducing the proceedings to a farce and alleged that he was acting on the government's directions, the chairman slammed their conduct aimed at disrupting the meeting.

Pal accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee of hurling abuses at him and said he strove to bring the meeting to order, adjourning it twice but in vain.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey moved the motion for suspending the opposition members which was adopted by the committee.

The suspended members include Banerjee and Nadeem-ul Haque (Trinamool Congress), Mohammad Jawed, Imran Masood and Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress), A Raja and Mohamed Abdullah (DMK), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Mohibullah (SP) and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT).

The suspension of the opposition members came on a day when a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious head of Kashmir, appeared before the Joint Committee to share their concerns about the draft legislation.

Next meet on January 27

The next meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is scheduled to be held on January 27, officials said.

Official sources said the committee will be adopting its final report on January 29.

Meanwhile, the oppsoition members demanded that the meeting scheduled for January 27 for examining the proposed amendments clause-by-clause be deferred to January 30 or January 31.

The ten opposition members were suspended as protests and unruly scenes continued at the meeting of the Committee, which had re-convened after a brief adjournment.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8, 2024 following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

Aug 8

Day Bill was referred to JPC in 2024

