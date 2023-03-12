Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 10 year old girl raped by unidentified person UP Police launch operation to nab suspect

10-year-old girl raped by unidentified person, UP Police launch operation to nab suspect

Updated on: 12 March,2023 06:36 PM IST  |  Bareilly (UP)
PTI |

Top

According to the complaint, the victim who is resident of a village falling under the Shergarh police station limits, had gone to graze goats in the fields on Saturday evening with another girl, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal

10-year-old girl raped by unidentified person, UP Police launch operation to nab suspect

Representational Pic


A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.


A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.



According to the complaint, the victim who is resident of a village falling under the Shergarh police station limits, had gone to graze goats in the fields on Saturday evening with another girl, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal.


When the girls were grazing goats, an unidentified man picked up the 10-year-old girl, took her to the nearby field and allegedly raped her, the officer said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: FIR against MLA after woman accuses of assault, molestation

When the accused had taken the victim away, the other girl accompanying her told a person working at some distance about the incident. Seeing people arrive at the spot, the the accused escaped, police said.

"We have lodged an FIR of rape and under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and initiated a probe," said the Uttar Pradesh police officer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
uttar pradesh news India news national news Crime News sexual crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK