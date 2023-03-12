10-year-old girl raped by unidentified person, UP Police launch operation to nab suspect

According to the complaint, the victim who is resident of a village falling under the Shergarh police station limits, had gone to graze goats in the fields on Saturday evening with another girl, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal

Representational Pic

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

According to the complaint, the victim who is resident of a village falling under the Shergarh police station limits, had gone to graze goats in the fields on Saturday evening with another girl, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal.

When the girls were grazing goats, an unidentified man picked up the 10-year-old girl, took her to the nearby field and allegedly raped her, the officer said.

When the accused had taken the victim away, the other girl accompanying her told a person working at some distance about the incident. Seeing people arrive at the spot, the the accused escaped, police said.

"We have lodged an FIR of rape and under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and initiated a probe," said the Uttar Pradesh police officer.

