11 detained for violence in Bengal's Kaliaganj; prohibitory orders continue amid heavy security

Updated on: 26 April,2023 01:08 PM IST  |  Kaliaganj
PTI |

Top

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC continued in some parts of Kaliaganj, a senior police officer said

11 detained for violence in Bengal's Kaliaganj; prohibitory orders continue amid heavy security

Representative image. Pic/Istock

11 detained for violence in Bengal's Kaliaganj; prohibitory orders continue amid heavy security
A total of 11 people have been detained for their alleged involvement in violence at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal over the death of a teenage girl, even as roads in the town wore a deserted look on Monday amid heavy deployment of security forces, police said.


Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC continued in some parts of Kaliaganj, a senior police officer said.



Raids were conducted in and around Kaliaganj throughout Tuesday and 11 people were detained in connection with incidents of arson, he said.


Violating the prohibitory orders, miscreants on Tuesday set fire to Kaliaganj police station and torched several vehicles parked near it, as a mark of protest, claiming that the 17-year-old girl had been raped and murdered.

Her body was found in a canal here last week.

The preliminary post-mortem examination report, however, indicated she had not been raped.

"There is heavy deployment of security forces to keep a check on law and order. At the moment, the situation is under control," the officer told PTI over phone.

The prohibitory orders were clamped in parts of Kaliaganj on April 23, ahead of the visit of a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) team.

Meanwhile, state secretariat sources said Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday morning spoke to Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and Home Secretary B P Gopalika and sought a report on Tuesday's incident.

