12 kanwariyas injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Kanwariyas carrying holy water walk down a road during their pilgrimage in the auspicious month of 'Shravan' in Prayagraj. Pic/PTI

Twelve kanwariyas were injured here on Thursday when a tractor trolley in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a truck, police said.

The incident took place near Katiyuli village, they said.

The kanwariyas were on their way to Gola Gokaran Nath after collecting water from the Ghatiya Ghat of the Ganga river, Allahganj police station in-charge Pradeep Sherawat said.

Two trolleys were tied to the tractor and one of them overturned after the truck hit it from the side. The truck driver fled the spot, he said.

After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured from under the trolley with the help of villagers. The injured were sent to a hospital for treatment, Sherawat said.

The remaining kanwariyas proceeded on their onward journey, he said.

