1300 tonnes of Yamuna garbage removed: Minister

1300 tonnes of Yamuna garbage removed: Minister

Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Cleaning the Yamuna was one of the key promises made by the BJP for the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly polls.

1300 tonnes of Yamuna garbage removed: Minister

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma inspects cleanliness drive. Pic/PTI

1300 tonnes of Yamuna garbage removed: Minister
Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Yamuna by boat on Wednesday and said 1,300 tonnes of garbage had been removed from the river in the past 10 days.


Later, he held a meeting with officials to assess the progress of the cleanup effort and said, “All drains in Delhi will be connected to sewage treatment plants (STPs) and their capacity will be increased to prevent untreated wastewater from flowing into the river.” Cleaning the Yamuna was one of the key promises made by the BJP for the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly polls.


He assured people that complaints related to sewage treatment would be addressed and all STPs are expected to be installed within two years. “Our biggest commitment is to completely clean and restore the Yamuna. As of now, 1,300 metric tonnes of garbage have been removed in the last 10 days,” Verma said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

