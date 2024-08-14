16 Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Agartala Railway Station

Among those arrested, three individuals have been identified as Bangladeshi touts involved in illegal activities.

At least 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including 13 men and 3 women, were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station. The incident took place on Tuesday evening. Among those arrested, three individuals have been identified as Bangladeshi touts involved in illegal activities.

The individuals were detained by local authorities, and a case has been registered at the Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) under various sections of the law. The arrested individuals are scheduled to be produced before the Court tomorrow.

The arrested Individuals have been identified as Mijanur Rahaman (26), Safikul Islam (30), Md. Alamin Ali (23), Md. Milan (38), Sahabul (30) Sariful Shek (30), Kabir Shek (34), Lija Khatun (26), Tania Khan (24), Ethi Shek (39), Brindaban Mandal (21), Abdul Hakim (25), Md. Idul (27), Md. Abdur Rahaman (20), Md. Ayub Ali (30) and Md. Jiarul (20).

The authorities continue to investigate the matter to determine the extent of illegal activities carried out by these individuals and any possible connections to broader networks.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

