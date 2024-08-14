16 Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Agartala Railway Station

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 August,2024 02:57 PM IST  |  Tripura
ANI |

Among those arrested, three individuals have been identified as Bangladeshi touts involved in illegal activities.

At least 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including 13 men and 3 women, were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station. The incident took place on Tuesday evening. Among those arrested, three individuals have been identified as Bangladeshi touts involved in illegal activities.


The individuals were detained by local authorities, and a case has been registered at the Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) under various sections of the law. The arrested individuals are scheduled to be produced before the Court tomorrow.



The arrested Individuals have been identified as Mijanur Rahaman (26), Safikul Islam (30), Md. Alamin Ali (23), Md. Milan (38), Sahabul (30) Sariful Shek (30), Kabir Shek (34), Lija Khatun (26), Tania Khan (24), Ethi Shek (39), Brindaban Mandal (21), Abdul Hakim (25), Md. Idul (27), Md. Abdur Rahaman (20), Md. Ayub Ali (30) and Md. Jiarul (20).


The authorities continue to investigate the matter to determine the extent of illegal activities carried out by these individuals and any possible connections to broader networks.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bangladesh agartala tripura national news india India news

