16-year-old girl out to attend nature's call raped by six men in Uttar Pradesh

Updated on: 15 March,2023 06:03 PM IST  |  Budaun (UP)
The girl was taken to a secluded place and raped by the men, the FIR stated

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by six men in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, police said on Wednesday.


The incident took place on Tuesday night when the girl had gone to the field with her mother to attend nature's call. She was caught by some people. They also beat up the victim's mother that left her unconscious, the family alleged in the FIR.



The girl was taken to a secluded place and raped by the men, the FIR stated.


Police has detained three persons in this connection and efforts are on to nab the others, officials said, adding that the girl has been sent for the medical examination. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

