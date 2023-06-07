Breaking News
17 labourers injured as truck hits load carrier in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Updated on: 07 June,2023 12:48 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

A truck rammed into a load carrier in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, leaving 17 labourers, including a pregnant woman, injured

Representative image

A truck rammed into a load carrier in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, leaving 17 labourers, including a pregnant woman, injured, police said.


A concrete mixer machine was also damaged in the accident which took place near Baswai Morh along the Jammu-Pathankot highway around 9 am.


They said the driver of the truck lost control and collided with the load carrier carrying labourers for work.


All the injured were rushed to a hospital and the condition of three of them was stated to be ¿serious¿, they said, adding the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident.

A case has been registered.

