18 killed as bus hits tanker in UP

Police personnel stand near mangled remains of a bus. Pic/PTI

Eighteen people were killed and 19 injured when a double-decker sleeper bus headed for Delhi hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, officials said. The accident occurred around 5 am near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said it appears that the bus, which was coming from Motihari in Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind. Eighteen people died and 19 were injured in the accident. A probe has been launched into the matter, he said.

Rathi said 20 passengers who sustained minor injuries were sent to Delhi in another bus. Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, S B Shiradkar told PTI that 14 men, three women and a child were killed.

