18 killed as bus hits tanker in UP

Updated on: 11 July,2024 09:01 AM IST  |  Unnao
District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said it appears that the bus, which was coming from Motihari in Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind

Police personnel stand near mangled remains of a bus. Pic/PTI

Eighteen people were killed and 19 injured when a double-decker sleeper bus headed for Delhi hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, officials said. The accident occurred around 5 am near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area.


District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said it appears that the bus, which was coming from Motihari in Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind. Eighteen people died and 19 were injured in the accident. A probe has been launched into the matter, he said.


Rathi said 20 passengers who sustained minor injuries were sent to Delhi in another bus. Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, S B Shiradkar told PTI that 14 men, three women and a child were killed.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

