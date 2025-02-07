Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > 1984 anti Sikh riots Delhi court defers verdict in murder case against Sajjan Kumar

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court defers verdict in murder case against Sajjan Kumar

Updated on: 07 February,2025 09:25 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The court in January adjourned the pronouncement after the prosecution sought time to advance further arguments on certain points

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court defers verdict in murder case against Sajjan Kumar

File pic

Listen to this article
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court defers verdict in murder case against Sajjan Kumar
x
00:00

A Delhi court on Friday deferred to February 12 its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Sajjan Kumar.


Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Friday, deferred the pronouncement.


The court in January adjourned the pronouncement after the prosecution sought time to advance further arguments on certain points.


The case relates to the killing of two persons in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The court reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments in the case related to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him. According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant's wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

Putting Kumar on trial, the court order found sufficient material to form a "prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news India news india delhi 1984 Sikh Riots

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK