Sikh nonprofit gives meals to Los Angeles fire victims

Updated on: 29 January,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Volunteers distribute free meals and essential items. Pic/PTI

A Sikh American nonprofit body has come forward to provide free meals and essential items to thousands of people impacted by the devastating fire in Los Angeles and neighbouring areas.


In addition to the food, essential commodities are being provided. “We deliver baby bikes, baby diapers, baby food. We also bring in pallets, popcorn, water, hand wipes, toothpastes and toothbrushes, mixed soda and juice,” said Onkar Singh from ‘Let’s Share a Meal’. Shelters are individually visited to distribute items.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


