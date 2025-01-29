Sikh nonprofit gives meals to Los Angeles fire victims

In addition to the food, essential commodities are being provided. “We deliver baby bikes, baby diapers, baby food. We also bring in pallets, popcorn, water, hand wipes, toothpastes and toothbrushes, mixed soda and juice,” said Onkar Singh from ‘Let’s Share a Meal’. Shelters are individually visited to distribute items

Volunteers distribute free meals and essential items. Pic/PTI

A Sikh American nonprofit body has come forward to provide free meals and essential items to thousands of people impacted by the devastating fire in Los Angeles and neighbouring areas.

