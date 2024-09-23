Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > 20 year old history sheeter killed in Nashik village six detained

20-year-old history-sheeter killed in Nashik village; six detained

Updated on: 23 September,2024 01:35 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

Six suspects have been detained in connection with the attack that occurred in Pathardi village of Nashik on Sunday night, an officer said

20-year-old history-sheeter killed in Nashik village; six detained

Representative pic

Listen to this article
20-year-old history-sheeter killed in Nashik village; six detained
x
00:00

A 20-year-old history-sheeter was attacked and killed by a gang over a dispute in Maharashtra's Nashik city, the police said on Monday.


Six suspects have been detained in connection with the attack that occurred in Pathardi village on Sunday night, an officer said.



A group of four to five persons attacked Nandesh Vijay Salwe with sharp weapons around 10 pm. A police team rushed to the spot, and Salwe, who was grievously  injured, rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.


As per preliminary reports, a previous feud may have led to the attack, the officer said, adding that a case of murder was registered at Indiranagar police station.  

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nashik maharashtra Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK