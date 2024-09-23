Six suspects have been detained in connection with the attack that occurred in Pathardi village of Nashik on Sunday night, an officer said

Representative pic

Listen to this article 20-year-old history-sheeter killed in Nashik village; six detained x 00:00

A 20-year-old history-sheeter was attacked and killed by a gang over a dispute in Maharashtra's Nashik city, the police said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six suspects have been detained in connection with the attack that occurred in Pathardi village on Sunday night, an officer said.

A group of four to five persons attacked Nandesh Vijay Salwe with sharp weapons around 10 pm. A police team rushed to the spot, and Salwe, who was grievously injured, rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

As per preliminary reports, a previous feud may have led to the attack, the officer said, adding that a case of murder was registered at Indiranagar police station.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.