200 fresh COVID cases in country in last 24 hours: Govt

Updated on: 15 December,2022 09:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website

Representative image. Pic/Istock


India saw a single-day rise of 200 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,767, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.


The total tally of Covid cases in the country stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,75,447).



The overall death toll has risen to 5,30,663 with five fatalities - three reconciled by Kerala, and one each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.


Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 79 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,41,017, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.98 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year. 

