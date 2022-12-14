Breaking News
Mumbai reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 69

Updated on: 14 December,2022 10:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between December 7 and 13 was 0.0004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent

Representational Pic


Mumbai on Wednesday reported 7 new cases of Covid-19 cases and one death. The fresh cases took the tally of infections to 11,55,027, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


The death toll reached 19,745, after a 63-year-old man died on December 14, it said.



The recovery count increased by seven patients to touch 11,35,214.


The city now has an active caseload of 69, the health bulletin said.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,76,064 days, while the overall number of Covid-19 tests done was 1,85,95,202, including 2,403 in the past 24 hours, it further said.

Mumbai had on Tuesday reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 cases.

No death was reported on December 13, the death toll had remained unchanged at 19,744, it said.

The recovery count increased on Tuesday by eight patients to touch 11,35,207.

Meanwhile, the state health department on Wednesday said, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 22 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,36,252.

With the addition of the death linked to the infection on December 14, the toll reached 1,48,409, it said.

The state now has 193 active cases, it said.

