2008 Delhi serial blasts: How the case unfolded

The coordinated 2008 Delhi serial blasts left at least 30 people dead and over 100 injured. The case unfolded through a combination of investigative efforts, arrests, trials, and legal proceedings

The 2008 Delhi bombings were a series of five synchronized bomb blasts that occurred on September 13, 2008, in various locations across the Indian capital, Delhi.

The Blasts:

On the evening of September 13, 2008, five bombs exploded within a span of a few minutes in different crowded locations of Delhi. The blasts occurred at Connaught Place, Greater Kailash, Karol Bagh, India Gate, and the M-Block Market in Greater Kailash.

Initial Investigations:

Immediately after the blasts, the Delhi Police launched an investigation into the incident. They collected evidence from the blast sites, including CCTV footage and forensic evidence, to identify the perpetrators.

Arrests:

In the following days and weeks, several individuals were arrested in connection with the bombings. These arrests included suspects with alleged links to the Indian Mujahideen, a banned terrorist organization.

Interrogations and Confessions:

During interrogations, some of the arrested individuals reportedly confessed to their involvement in the bombings and provided information about the planning and execution of the attacks. These confessions played a significant role in the case.

Chargesheets:

The Delhi Police filed charge sheets against the accused, detailing the charges and the evidence against them. The charge sheets implicated various individuals in the planning and execution of the bombings.

Legal Proceedings:

The case was taken up by the Indian legal system. Over the years, trials were held, and the accused were prosecuted in various courts, including the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

Convictions:

As the trials progressed, some of the accused were convicted and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment. The specific outcomes and sentences varied for each defendant.

Appeals:

Following the convictions, appeals were filed by both the prosecution and the defense in higher courts. These appeals sought to challenge the verdicts, and in some cases, sentences were modified or upheld.

Ongoing Investigations: The investigations into the 2008 Delhi bombings continued to identify and apprehend additional suspects and unearth any potential links to other terrorist organisations.