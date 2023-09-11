Mumbai Police said, in the jurisdiction of BKC Traffic, the underground railway station is to be constructed under Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project: Traffic restrictions in BKC for underground station, check details x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Mumbai Police on Monday issued a traffic notification restricting traffic movements in BKC Some roads will be closed for vehicular traffic The police have shared a list of optional routes

Mumbai Police on Monday issued a traffic notification restricting traffic movements in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for construction work at a site of underground railway station of a Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Railway Project.

In the traffic notification, Mumbai Traffic Police said, whereas in the jurisdiction of BKC Traffic Division at MMRDA ground, the underground railway station is to be constructed under Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Railway Project and for that both bound traffic movement from Diamond Junction to J.S.W Office and BKC road Platina Junction to Motilal Nehru Nagar trade Center is needed to be closed by issuing a notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic notification was issued by Pradnya Jedge, DCP, Traffic Police, Mumbai.

It said, in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public it is being ordered as under.

Following orders for traffic management shall remain in force from 00-00 hrs dated 12/09/2023 to 24-00 hrs dated 30/06/2024

Road closed for vehicular traffic

There shall be 'No Entry' to the vehicles coming from MTNL Junction, Razzak Junction, Kurla, BKC area through BKC Road Diamond junction by taking left-right turn towards JSW office in Kherwadi area.

There shall be 'No Entry' to vehicles coming from Kherwadi area, Asian Heart Hospital and moving by taking left-right tum towards Diamond junction, BKC area from JSW office/MMRDA office/ J Kumar ward.

There shall be 'No Entry' to vehicles coming from MTNL Junction,Razzak Junction, Kurla, BKC area, BKC Road Street No. 10, Platina Junction and by taking a left-right turn towards Motilal Nehru Nagar trade center.

There shall be 'No Entry' to vehicles coming from Motilal Nehru Nagar Trade center, BKC fire station towards Platina Junction and BKC area.

Optional Route

Vehicular traffic from MTNL Junction, Razzak Junction, Kurla, BKC area through BKC Road, Diamond junction, JSW office going towards Kherwadi area shall proceed through Diamond Junction/ Nabard Junction-right turn-Asian Heart Hospital-JSW office and Kherwadi area.

Vehicular traffic from Kherwadi area-Asian Heart Hospital-JSW office shall proceed by taking a left turn from Nabard Junction towards BKC area.

Vehicular traffic proceeding from MTNL junction, Razzak Junction,Kurla, BKC area towards Motilal Nehru Nagar shall take a left turn at MTNL Junction and proceed to their destination.

Vehicular traffic from Motilal Nehru Nagar trade center and going towards Platina Junction - BKC area shall take left-right turn at trade center and shall proceed through MTNL Junction towards destination.