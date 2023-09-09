Mumbai Police issues preventive order for property owners in city, check guidelines for renting

Mumbai Police said that the order will come into effect from September 9. Any person contravening the order shall be punishable under section 188 of the IPC

Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a fresh preventive order for property owners and tenants in the city. The police in the preventive order shared the details of guidelines for renting out properties.

In the preventive order, Mumbai Police said, whereas due to the situation prevailing in the areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is apprehended that subversive/anti-social elements may seek hideouts in the residential areas and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility with grave danger to human life and injury to private/ public property.

Mumbai Police said that on that account and whereas it is necessary that some checks should be put on landlords/tenants so that terrorist/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray, etc and that immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.

The preventive order was issued by Maheshwar Reddy, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive for the city and it is issued on a regular basis by Mumbai Police."

The order said that it is being hereby ordered that each landlord/owner/persons dealing in the property business of any house/property which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissioner who has let/sub-let/rent out any accommodation to any person shall immediately furnish the particulars of the said tenant/tenants online on the citizen portal at https://mumbaipolice.gov.in/TenantForm?ps_id=0.

The order further said, If the person to whom the accommodation is let/sub-let/rented out is a Foreigner, then the owner and the Foreigner, shall furnish his Name, Nationality, Passport details i.e, Passport No., Place and date of issue, validity, Visa details i.e. Visa No., category, place and date of issue, validity, registration place and reason for stay in the city.

"This order shall come into force with effect 00.01 hrs of 09/09/2023 till 24.00 hrs of 07/11/2023 for the period of 60 days (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order said.

It said that any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.