2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits father-son duo of rioting, arson charges in 2 cases

Updated on: 12 April,2023 03:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
According to the prosecution, the duo was part of a riotous mob that set ablaze houses, including those of the complainants, after identifying the properties of people from a particular community

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits father-son duo of rioting, arson charges in 2 cases

File Photo/AFP


A court here has acquitted a father-son duo of the charges of rioting and arson during the 2020 North East Delhi communal conflagration, saying there was no incriminating evidence against them.


Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing two cases pertaining to the 2020 riots based on three complaints against Mithhan Singh and his son Jony Kumar.



According to the prosecution, the duo was part of a riotous mob that set ablaze houses, including those of the complainants, after identifying the properties of people from a particular community, in lane number 29 of Khajuri Khas on February 25.


“...Both both accused are hereby acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in this case,” ASJ Pramachala said in the judgments passed on Monday.

In both orders, the judge noted citing prosecution witnesses that though the presence of an unlawful assembly which engaged in rioting, vandalism and arson was established, they did not identify the duo.

“Hence, it was realised that there was no incriminating evidence at all against both the accused persons, so as to seek any explanation from them,” the judge said.

The Khajuri Khas police station had filed charge sheets against the two for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including rioting and mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.

