Breaking News
Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home
Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty
Mumbai reports 679 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maharashtra reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav
Home > News > India News > Article > 2020 Delhi riots Court grants bail to man accused of burning ransacking house

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of burning, ransacking house

Updated on: 26 August,2022 09:35 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The accused was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15,000 along­ with two sureties in the like amount

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of burning, ransacking house

Representative image


A court here has granted bail to a man accused of various offences, including rioting and theft during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, noting that the Investigating Officer (IO) had completed the investigation and other co-accused persons in the case were already granted bail.


The court was hearing the bail application of Dharmender, allegedly involved in the incident of burning and ransacking the house on February 25, 2020.

"Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and the fact, as stated by the investigating officer, that charge ­sheet has been prepared after completion of the investigation and he is about to file it and other co­-accused persons have already been granted bail in this case, I allow the present bail application of the accused," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in an order passed on August 25.


The accused was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15,000 along­ with two sureties in the like amount.

Also Read: Gujarat: BSF seize Pakistani fishing boat, nothing suspicious found onboard

Special Public Prosecutor(SPP), DK Bhatia had opposed the bail plea, saying that allegations against the accused were "serious in nature" and there was a video of the incident provided by a witness.

The accused was earlier declared a proclaimed offender and after he surrendered on July 16, 2022, the witnesses had identified him, the SPP said.

Counsel for the accused sought bail, saying the investigation in the case was complete and nothing was recovered from him.

Jafrabad police station had registered an FIR against six accused, including Dharmender, based on the statement of the complainant.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK