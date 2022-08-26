Breaking News
Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home
Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty
Mumbai reports 679 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maharashtra reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat BSF seize Pakistani fishing boat nothing suspicious found onboard

Gujarat: BSF seize Pakistani fishing boat, nothing suspicious found onboard

Updated on: 26 August,2022 09:09 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat, which had fishing nets, ice box and equipment

Gujarat: BSF seize Pakistani fishing boat, nothing suspicious found onboard

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized a Pakistani fishing boat from a creek area close to the international border in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.


Primary investigation has revealed the engine-fitted boat got washed away into Indian territory from the Pakistani side after it got de-anchored due to rising water levels and strong winds in Harami Nala creek area, a BSF release said.

Also Read: IAC Vikrant gears up for commissioning


Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat, which had fishing nets, ice box and equipment, it added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news gujarat pakistan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK