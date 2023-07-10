Breaking News
Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
Rahul running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan', says JP Nadda
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 2020 Delhi riots Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case

2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case

Updated on: 10 July,2023 06:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Police have arrested a man near the Myanmar-India border over his alleged involvement in the murder of head constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, officials said

2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
x
00:00

Police have arrested a man near the Myanmar-India border over his alleged involvement in the murder of head constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, officials said on Monday.


The accused has been identified as Mohammad Khalid, a resident of Chand Bagh, they said.


"A tip-off was received that Khalid was hiding in Manipur. He was arrested near the Myanmar-India border," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.


During interrogation, the accused disclosed that in 2020, he along with his elder brother Mohammad Ayaz and other associates participated in the anti-CAA/NRC protest at Chand Bagh. A secret meeting was held at his house and it was unanimously decided to bring sticks and iron rods to block the roads, Yadav said.

Accordingly, the rioters blocked the road leading to the Jafrabad Metro Station. During the riots, a huge mob had gathered at the Chand Bagh protest site and attempted to block the main Wazirabad road. However, when police tried to stop them, Khalid, his brother Ayaz and other rioters started pelting stones and attacked the police party, causing the death of Lal and injuries to many other police personnel.

A case was registered at the Dayalpur police station in this regard. Khalid was evading arrest for the last three years.

The northeast Delhi riots resulted in the death of more than 50 people and caused injuries to over 200 people. More than 750 cases were lodged at different police stations of Shahdara and north-east districts of Delhi in this regard.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
new delhi india India news national news delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK