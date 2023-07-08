Mortar attack leaves at least 15 dead in Myanmar

Loosely organised armed PDF groups have sprung up around the country since the military seized power on February 1, 2021

Myanmar’s military-controlled government has accused pro-democracy fighters of killing 15 civilians in a nighttime mortar attack in a restive central area of the country, charges denied by the guerrilla group.

As per a report on Thursday the so-called People’s Defense Forces attacked the village of Ngwe Twin in the southern part of the Sagaing region at 4 am on Wednesday with handmade mortars, killing 15 people and injuring seven others, including three monks.

Loosely organised armed PDF groups have sprung up around the country since the military seized power on February 1, 2021. Since the military’s seizure of power, widespread peaceful opposition to the takeover has shifted to armed resistance in many parts of the country.

