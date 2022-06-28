Breaking News
Kurla building collapse: At least 14 dead, four including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital
Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Mukesh Ambani resigns from Jio, son Akash made chairman
Amid Maharashtra political crisis, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea; 4 rescued
Home > News > India News > Article > 22 college students from Ranchi injured as bus overturns in Sikkim

22 college students from Ranchi injured as bus overturns in Sikkim

Updated on: 28 June,2022 03:21 PM IST  |  Gangtok
PTI |

Top

The students of St Xavier's College in Jharkhand's Ranchi were on an excursion to Sikkim

22 college students from Ranchi injured as bus overturns in Sikkim

Representative image


Twenty-two college students from Ranchi were injured when their bus overturned in East Sikkim on Tuesday, police said.

The students of St Xavier's College in Jharkhand's Ranchi were on an excursion to Sikkim, they said.




When they were returning to Siliguri in West Bengal on their way to Ranchi, their bus overturned at 7th Mile in Ranipool police station area, police said.


The injured students were admitted to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH) at Tadong, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

sikkim india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK