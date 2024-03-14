Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > 22217 bonds bought and sold SBI to SC
<< Back to Elections 2024

22,217 bonds bought and sold: SBI to SC

Updated on: 14 March,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Affidavit has details like date of encashment, the names of political parties which received the contributions and the denominations of the bonds

22,217 bonds bought and sold: SBI to SC

A total 22,030 bonds were redeemed. Representation pic

Listen to this article
22,217 bonds bought and sold: SBI to SC
x
00:00

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased by political parties between April 1, 2019 and February 15 this year, out of which 22,030 were redeemed.


In a compliance affidavit filed in the apex court, the SBI said as per the court’s direction, it has made available the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India before the close of business hours on March 12. It said details, including date of purchase of each electoral bonds, names of the purchasers and the denomination of the bonds purchased have been furnished.



The affidavit said the bank has also furnished to the EC details like date of encashment of the electoral bonds, the names of political parties which received the contributions and the denominations of the bonds. “A total number of 22,217 bonds were purchased during the period April 1, 2019 till February 15, 2024. 

At the time of collating the information for the ECI, the details were segregated as below,” it said. The affidavit said between April 1, 2019 to April 11, 2019, a total of 3,346 electoral bonds were purchased and 1,609 redeemed. It further said from April 12, 2019 to February 15 this year, a total of 18,871 electoral bonds were purchased and 20,421 were redeemed.

“The SBI has ready records in which the date of purchase, denomination and name of buyer were recorded, and (in relation to the political parties) the date of encashment and the denominations of the bonds encashed were recorded,” affidavit said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi state bank of india supreme court india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK