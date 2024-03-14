22,217 bonds bought and sold: SBI to SC

Affidavit has details like date of encashment, the names of political parties which received the contributions and the denominations of the bonds

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased by political parties between April 1, 2019 and February 15 this year, out of which 22,030 were redeemed.

In a compliance affidavit filed in the apex court, the SBI said as per the court’s direction, it has made available the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India before the close of business hours on March 12. It said details, including date of purchase of each electoral bonds, names of the purchasers and the denomination of the bonds purchased have been furnished.

The affidavit said the bank has also furnished to the EC details like date of encashment of the electoral bonds, the names of political parties which received the contributions and the denominations of the bonds. “A total number of 22,217 bonds were purchased during the period April 1, 2019 till February 15, 2024.

At the time of collating the information for the ECI, the details were segregated as below,” it said. The affidavit said between April 1, 2019 to April 11, 2019, a total of 3,346 electoral bonds were purchased and 1,609 redeemed. It further said from April 12, 2019 to February 15 this year, a total of 18,871 electoral bonds were purchased and 20,421 were redeemed.

“The SBI has ready records in which the date of purchase, denomination and name of buyer were recorded, and (in relation to the political parties) the date of encashment and the denominations of the bonds encashed were recorded,” affidavit said.

