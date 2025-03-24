A 23-year-old man allegedly ended life by jumping before a moving train on Delhi-Mumbai railway line in front of his wife over an altercation on Monday

A 23-year-old man allegedly killed himself at Delhi-Mumbai railway line in front of his wife over an altercation in Rajasthan, an official said on on Monday, reported PTI.

The deceased was a resident of Sawai Madhopur district.

According to Devesh Bhardwaj, Circle Inspector of Borekheda police station, Dilraj took the extreme step despite his wife's efforts to stop him, as recounted by relatives, as per PTI.

The police are investigating further to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to his death, as the deceased man is said to have uploaded a text on his WhatsApp status, suggesting that something untoward is going to happen to him.

The police said that the couple, who married last year after a courtship, has been staying in Balaji Ki Bagichi in Kota, Rajasthan and preparing for the Staff Selection Commission exam, an official stated, reported PTI.

The couple had an argument on Sunday, following which Dilraj allegedly threatened to commit suicide and left the room, according to officials.

The relatives informed that, the wife ran after Dilraj to the railway track shouting him to stop, but he killed himself, police added, reported PTI.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and a case lodged under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the official informed.

Rajasthan: Lineman electrocuted in Kota, family alleges negligence

The incident occurred on Sunday when Singh was working alone on the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited power lines and got electrocuted

A man working at the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) died by electrocution in Rajasthan's Kota, triggering protests by the family members, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the victim identified as 41-year-old Gegendra Singh, working as a technician, was posted in the General Sub Station of JVVNL power supply system in Etawah for the last four years, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Singh was working alone on the JVVNL power lines and got electrocuted. The staff found him unconscious and rushed him to a local hospital, SHO at Etawah police station Mangelal Yadav said.

After primary medical care, the doctors referred him to another hospital in Kota where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening, Yadav said.

Following this, on Monday, Singh's family staged a protest and claimed that he died due to negligence on the JVVNL officials' part. They further demanded an investigation into the matter and compensation for the loss, Yadav added.

The senior officials of the JVVNL assured the family that a three-member committee would be formed to investigate the matter and compensation would be provided accordingly, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family on Monday morning after post-mortem. A case was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, SHO said.

Further investigation is underway, SHO added.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions of Rajasthan over the next few days under the influence of a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and the south Odisha coast on Monday, the meteorological centre here said, reported the PTI.

Rain activity is also likely to continue in some parts of the Jodhpur division in the coming days, it said.

A low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and the south Odisha coast on Monday. Another low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around July 19, according to the meteorological centre.

As a result of this system, the monsoon is likely to remain active at many places in eastern Rajasthan over the next four-five days and heavy rains are likely at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions, the weather office said.

At the same time, there is a possibility of an increase in rain activity on July 17 and 18 and very heavy rain at some places in Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions, it said.

(with PTI inputs)