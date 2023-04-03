Breaking News
'23.1 percent youth in Jammu and Kashmir unemployed': NC raises concern

Updated on: 03 April,2023 06:41 PM IST  |  Srinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

The data has again exposed the claims of the incumbent admin on fostering employment extravaganza in J&K, the party’s spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement released in Srinagar

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Monday said the 23.1 percent unemployment rate in the erstwhile state against a 7.8 national percentage is the living spectacle of the incumbent government’s failure in providing jobs to the skilled and educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir.


The data has again exposed the claims of the incumbent admin on fostering employment extravaganza in Jammu and Kashmir, the party’s spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement released in Srinagar.



“Yet again the CMIE has put the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir at staggering 23.1 percent. The figures have laid bare the hoax of the much-touted job extravaganza promised by government of India. Exposing the tall claims of the Jammu and Kashmir government, these figures have again placed Jammu and Kashmir much lower than the national average, thus busting the fake narratives propelled by the government on meeting the expectations of youth,” he said.


Dar said that government of India’s policies premising on terminating employees and outsourcing the recruitment have further aggravated the problem. Of late some posts were advertised for which exams were also held by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board but the process has unfortunately hit the skids due to everyday scandals and subsequent cancellation of selection lists,” he said.

He said the failure of the union government in addressing the soaring unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir has become one of the factors for suicides, drug addiction, and substance use. “Our educated youth see no light at the end of the tunnel. Government on its part is doing nothing to help them. Lack of substantial policy intervention to give a flip to entrepreneurship, fast-tracking of recruitment, and protecting the employment interests of our youth is a far cry and not in the to-do list of the government,” he said. 

jammu and kashmir kashmir srinagar india India news national news

