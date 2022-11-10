×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > 25 injured after pickup van overturns in Jharkhand

25 injured after pickup van overturns in Jharkhand

Updated on: 10 November,2022 04:55 PM IST  |  Dumka
PTI |

Top

The accident took place in Ghortopi village in Jarmundi area, around 300 km from Ranchi, when the pilgrims were returning to their homes in neighbouring Bihar's Katihar district after a visit to Basukinath temple in Dumka

25 injured after pickup van overturns in Jharkhand

Representative image. Pic/Istock


At least 25 people were injured, including two seriously, after a pickup van they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch while trying to prevent a head-on collision with an auto-rickshaw in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday, police said.


The accident took place in Ghortopi village in Jarmundi area, around 300 km from Ranchi, when the pilgrims were returning to their homes in neighbouring Bihar's Katihar district after a visit to Basukinath temple in Dumka.



Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 19-year-old youth held for raping minor girl in Balod


The injured people were admitted to Jarmundi community health centre, and later 20 of them were shifted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, a police officer said, adding the condition of two of them is serious.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news jharkhand

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK