25 mn kids missed routine vaccinations due to Covid-19

Representational images. Pic/iStock

About 25 million children worldwide have missed out on routine immunisations against common diseases like diptheria, largely because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular health services or triggered misinformation about vaccines, according to the U.N.

In a new report Friday, the World Health Organisation and UNICEF said their figures show 25 million children last year failed to get vaccinated against diptheria, tetanus and pertussis, a marker for childhood immunisation coverage, continuing a downward trend from 2019. This is a red alert for child health,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s Executive Director.

Data showed the vast majority of the children who failed to get immunised were living in developing countries, namely Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria and the Philippines. The worst effects were seen in East Asia and the Pacific.

10,14,731 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

55,68,97,312 Total no. of cases worldwide

63,56,812 Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

