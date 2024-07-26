PM Narendra Modi paid homage to the 1999 Kargil war martyrs at the Drass War Memorial in Ladakh to mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war. Twenty-five years ago on July 26, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’ against Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the Kargil Memorial in Drass Sector of Ladakh on Friday. India observed the 25th anniversary of 'Operation Vijay' to mark the victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 25th anniversary of Kargil victory: PM Narendra Modi pays homage to war heroes in Ladakh x 00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi paid homage to the 1999 Kargil war martyrs at the Drass War Memorial in Ladakh on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-five years ago on July 26, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of the three-month-long ‘Operation Vijay’ and declared victory over Pakistan after reclaiming the strategic posts on the icy heights of Kargil sector which had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all the other ranks of the armed forces also paid tributes to the Kargil war heroes, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered his tributes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.



Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media X to pay his tributes to the war heroes. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve of the valor of the brave soldiers of the army. In the Kargil war, the brave soldiers displayed the ultimate valor in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas and forced the enemy army to kneel down, and made the country proud by hoisting the tricolour again in Kargil," Shah posted on X.

"On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to brave armed forces personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during India's victory in 'Operation Vijay'," Sinha posted on X.

On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to brave armed forces personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during India’s victory in ‘Operation Vijay'. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 26, 2024

Meanwhile, PM Modi will carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually in Ladakh.



An official release stated that Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1-km-long Twin-Tube tunnel which will be constructed at 15,800 feet on the Nimu- Padum-Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh. It will thus not only ensure swift and efficient movement of the armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh. Once completed, the tunnel is set to be the highest in the world.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)



