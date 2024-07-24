July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the Kargil War. Here are things you should know about the war

File Pic

Listen to this article Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Here are things you should know about the war x 00:00

This year marks the 25 years since the Kargil War, one of the major wars to take place on the India-Pakistan. It took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir. July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the Kargil War. Here are things you should know about the war:

ADVERTISEMENT

First "LIVE" war: The Kargil war was the country's first war which was covered Live by news channels. It marked a new of war reporting in India for television news channels. However, news channels were later criticised for sensationalising the event.

Strategic Location: Situated in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kargil district where the war took place, is located along the Line of Control (LoC), which serves as the de facto border between India and Pakistan..

High Altitude Warfare: The war was fought at extreme altitudes, with some of the battlegrounds reaching heights of over 18,000 feet. It presented a unique set challenges to both sides due to the harsh weather and terrain conditions.

Operation Vijay: The Indian military's codenamed it's operation "Operation Vijay" It aimed to push back the Pakistani forces and reclaim the occupied positions.

Pakistan's Objective: Pakistan's main objective was to eliminate the connections between Ladakh and Kashmir and to create tensions at the Indian border.

Kargil's History: Kargil was part of the Baltistan district of Ladakh before the partition of India in 1947 and was separated by the LOC after the First Kashmir War (1947-1948).

Duration: The war lasted for approximately three months, from May to July 1999.

Victory for India: The war is considered a victory for India, as the Indian military successfully pushed back the Pakistani forces and reclaimed the occupied positions.

Casualties: The number of casualties is estimated between 400-4,000 Pakistani soldiers and militants, while India reported 527 soldiers killed and 1,363 wounded.

On the 25th anniversary of the kargil war, Headquarters Army Training Command in Shimla will celebrate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Mahotsav' at The Ridge on July 24-25 commemorating 25 years of the Kargil victory.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ladakh's Drass on July 26 to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.