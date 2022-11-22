×
Breaking News
Actors paid to walk with Rahul Gandhi, says BJP MLA Nitesh Rane; Congress reacts
Shraddha murder: Aftab moved belongings in June from Maharashtra flat to Delhi
Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 252: official
CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic
Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > 294 new Covid 19 cases in India

294 new Covid-19 cases in India

Updated on: 22 November,2022 08:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The toll climbed to 5,30,591 with five fatalities reconciled by Kerala

294 new Covid-19 cases in India

Representative image


India saw a single day rise of 294 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,46,69,715 on Tuesday, while the active cases have declined to 6,209, the health ministry said.


The toll climbed to 5,30,591 with five fatalities reconciled by Kerala, according to data.



The active cases comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry stated.


Also read: Mumbai sees 15 new Covid cases, zero deaths

A decrease of 193 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,32,915, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The ministry said 219.87 crore doses of Covid vaccines had been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus national news new delhi india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK