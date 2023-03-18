3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Jorhat

The earthquake occurred today around 9 am (IST), Depth: 50 km, Location: 23 km South of Jorhat, Assam

Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 23 km South of Jorhat, Assam in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred today around 9 am (IST), Depth: 50 km, Location: 23 km South of Jorhat, Assam.

Further details are awaited.

