3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Jorhat

Updated on: 18 March,2023 12:14 PM IST  |  Jorhat
The earthquake occurred today around 9 am (IST), Depth: 50 km, Location: 23 km South of Jorhat, Assam

3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Jorhat

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 23 km South of Jorhat, Assam in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.


The earthquake occurred today around 9 am (IST), Depth: 50 km, Location: 23 km South of Jorhat, Assam.


Further details are awaited.

