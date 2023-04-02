Breaking News
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops on alert after Sambhajinagar violence
Mumbai: Man parks at ‘BMC parking lot’, ends up being fined
Mumbai: CGST arrests director of Rao IIT Academy
Mumbai sees power tariff hikes this summer
Mumbai: How you helped the railways earn Rs 450 cr
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 36 magnitude earthquake hits Madhya Pradeshs Pachmarhi

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi

Updated on: 02 April,2023 02:35 PM IST  |  Pachmarhi
ANI |

Top

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was 23 km deep

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi

Representative Image


A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology informed.


According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was 23 km deep.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 11:00:36 IST, Lat: 23.22 & Long: 80.40, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 218km ENE of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.


Also Read: MP: Army man booked for misappropriating Rs one crore govt funds

Earlier on March 22, north India including Delhi and adjoining areas witnessed a major earthquake jolt. Tremors at night made many people come to open spaces as a precautionary measure.

That time NCS had said that the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 10:17 pm.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news earthquake madhya pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK