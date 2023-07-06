3 dead, 8 injured in van-bus collision in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar

Three people died and eight others were injured after a van collided with a DTC bus on the flyover near Loni Gol Chakkar in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar on Thursday, police said

Three people died and eight others were injured after a van collided with a DTC bus on the flyover near Loni Gol Chakkar in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar on Thursday, police said.

Impact of the accident was such that both the vehicles were mangled and damaged, they said.

One of the deceased was identified as Savita (55) while two others -- both male -- are yet to be identified, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, "On Wednesday, at about 12.30 pm, a Maruti Eeco van jumped the road divider and collided head-on with a DTC bus coming from the other side. The DTC bus was going from Bhajanpura to Nandnagri, while the Eeco van was going in the opposite direction. There were 11 persons travelling in the Eeco van which was running as a taxi."

The injured were rushed to GTB hospital where three people were declared dead while eight others are being treated, he said.

According to police, the injured have been identified as -- Nitesh (25), his two sisters aged 14 and 9, Nand Kishore Chowdhary (45), his wife Reena (42), his 14-year-old son, driver of the Eeco van Moti Singh (35) and Manzoor Ansari (35).

Nand Kishore's mother-in-law Savita who was also travelling with them died in the accident.

"Case under relevant sections is being registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station and further investigation is in progress," the DCP said.

