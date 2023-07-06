Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 3 dead 8 injured in van bus collision in Delhis Jyoti Nagar

3 dead, 8 injured in van-bus collision in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar

Updated on: 06 July,2023 03:27 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Three people died and eight others were injured after a van collided with a DTC bus on the flyover near Loni Gol Chakkar in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar on Thursday, police said

3 dead, 8 injured in van-bus collision in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
3 dead, 8 injured in van-bus collision in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar
x
00:00

Three people died and eight others were injured after a van collided with a DTC bus on the flyover near Loni Gol Chakkar in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar on Thursday, police said.


Impact of the accident was such that both the vehicles were mangled and damaged, they said.


One of the deceased was identified as Savita (55) while two others -- both male -- are yet to be identified, they said.


Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, "On Wednesday, at about 12.30 pm, a Maruti Eeco van jumped the road divider and collided head-on with a DTC bus coming from the other side. The DTC bus was going from Bhajanpura to Nandnagri, while the Eeco van was going in the opposite direction. There were 11 persons travelling in the Eeco van which was running as a taxi."

The injured were rushed to GTB hospital where three people were declared dead while eight others are being treated, he said.

According to police, the injured have been identified as -- Nitesh (25), his two sisters aged 14 and 9, Nand Kishore Chowdhary (45), his wife Reena (42), his 14-year-old son, driver of the Eeco van Moti Singh (35) and Manzoor Ansari (35).

Nand Kishore's mother-in-law Savita who was also travelling with them died in the accident.

"Case under relevant sections is being registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station and further investigation is in progress," the DCP said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
new delhi delhi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK