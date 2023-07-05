Shah Rukh Khan appeared to be in good health in the airport images amid accident reports

Shah Rukh Khan has returned to Mumbai following rumours of his accident. (Pic- Pallav Paliwal)

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan looks perfectly healthy as he returns to Mumbai with Gauri and AbRam amid accident reports x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has returned to Mumbai following rumours of his accident. The Jawan actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday, and he appeared to be in good health in the airport images, which have gone viral on social media. As reports claimed, Shah Rukh Khan was injured in a small accident while filming for an unannounced project in the United States and was brought to the hospital and underwent minor surgery.

However, Shah Rukh Khan's recent airport photos have pleasantly surprised both fans and netizens as the superstar appears to be in good health. Despite claims that the Pathaan actor had nose surgery in the United States, he appeared to be perfectly healthy and showed no visible sign of any injury. King Khan's recent airport images came as a huge comfort to his fans and moviegoers, who had been anxious about the superstar's health.

Shah Rukh Khan looked as dashing as ever in the airport photos, dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, and blue denim jeans. The acclaimed actor was spotted greeting the paparazzi with a smile as he departed from the airport, wearing a black hat, sunglasses, and a bracelet.

To note, the superstar's wife Gauri Khan and their younger son Ab'Ram Khan accompanied him on his journey to the United States. Gauri and Ab’Ram allegedly were with Shah Rukh Khan when he met with the accident and required nose surgery.

Along with King Khan, Gauri Khan and Ab'Ram were spotted leaving the Mumbai airport on Wednesday early morning. Gauri Khan matched her husband Shah Rukh Khan in a blue flowery dress that she teamed with a black jacket and striking sunglasses. Ab'Ram looked handsome in his casual outfit, as he often does.

On the work front, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, marked the superstar's return to film after a long absence. This September, Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan, an action entertainer directed by Atlee. Later this year, King Khan will return to the big screen with Dunki, the forthcoming social drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani. SRK will also be making a cameo appearance in Tiger 3, the third edition of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy thriller series.