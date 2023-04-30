317 drug dealers caught in Shimla

About 90 per cent of the cases registered were of Chitta (adulterated heroin) trafficking. “10 women and 72 peddlers from outside the state have been arrested in 219 cases from January 1 to April 28 in comparison to 116 arrests in 93 cases in the same period last year,” SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told media

With the arrest of 317 drug peddlers in 219 NDPS cases in the last four months, the police here are now making efforts to identify drug users who are turning into dealers. Shimla witnessed an increase of over 62 per cent in cases and arrests as compared to last year.

About 90 per cent of the cases registered were of Chitta (adulterated heroin) trafficking. “10 women and 72 peddlers from outside the state have been arrested in 219 cases from January 1 to April 28 in comparison to 116 arrests in 93 cases in the same period last year,” SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told media.

