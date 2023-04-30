Breaking News
Mumbai: 24,000 trees pruned so far, 61,000 in line
Maharashtra: Female cop from Haryana killed in road accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg
Mumbai: Eros Theatre is going nowhere!
Mumbai: Elderly widow loses Rs 85.6 lakh in two-year-long con job
Mumbai: 886 paan bidi shops demolished in five days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 317 drug dealers caught in Shimla

317 drug dealers caught in Shimla

Updated on: 30 April,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Shimla
Agencies |

Top

About 90 per cent of the cases registered were of Chitta (adulterated heroin) trafficking. “10 women and 72 peddlers from outside the state have been arrested in 219 cases from January 1 to April 28 in comparison to 116 arrests in 93 cases in the same period last year,” SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told media

317 drug dealers caught in Shimla

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
317 drug dealers caught in Shimla
x
00:00

With the arrest of 317 drug peddlers in 219 NDPS cases in the last four months, the police here are now making efforts to identify drug users who are turning into dealers. Shimla witnessed an increase of over 62 per cent in cases and arrests as compared to last year. 


About 90 per cent of the cases registered were of Chitta (adulterated heroin) trafficking. “10 women and 72 peddlers from outside the state have been arrested in 219 cases from January 1 to April 28 in comparison to 116 arrests in 93 cases in the same period last year,” SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told media.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


shimla national news india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK