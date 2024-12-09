Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been facing marital discord with his wife, following which she had registered a case against him in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said

Representational pic

Listen to this article 34-year-old UP man dies by suicide in Bengaluru, blames wife and her kin in note x 00:00

A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, who worked in a private firm in the city, left behind a 24-page death note alleging harassment by his wife and her relatives, the police added.

The incident occurred in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli Police Station limits.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been facing marital discord with his wife, following which she had registered a case against him in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

He also sent his death note via email to several people and shared it with a WhatsApp group of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) he was associated with, the officer said.

According to the police, the youth hung a placard in his house that read "Justice is due", before taking the extreme step.

He also purportedly pasted important details on a cupboard, including information about his death note, vehicle keys, and a list of tasks he had completed and those still pending, the officer said.

"A case will be registered in connection with the death once his family files a complaint. A detailed investigation is underway," the officer added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.