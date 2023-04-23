35-year-old man arrested with meth tablets worth Rs 3 crore in Aizawl

Acting on a tip-off, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seized 14,600 tablets of methamphetamine, weighing 1.46 kg, from Falkland Veng area on Saturday night, officials said

A 35-year-old man was arrested with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 3 crore in Aizawl, officials said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Lianchithanga, a resident of Kanan Veng in Champhai district, they added.

A case was filed under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

In another incident, the Assam Rifles and Customs seized 499 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 2.79 crore in Champhai district near the Myanmar border over the weekend, officials said.

