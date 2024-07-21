Breaking News
Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur
Mumbai rains: Flights operations hit as city witnesses heavy downpour
NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, 3 held
Sharad Pawar leader of corruption, says Amit Shah; takes jibe at Uddhav
Be on high alert, CM Shinde tells officials amid heavy rains
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > 379 students flee Bangladesh enter Tripura

379 students flee Bangladesh, enter Tripura

Updated on: 22 July,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Agartala
Agencies |

Top

Of the total returnees, 365 crossed over the international border on Saturday and four on Friday, he said. The returnees include three Nepalese students

379 students flee Bangladesh, enter Tripura

Medical students after returning

Listen to this article
379 students flee Bangladesh, enter Tripura
x
00:00

Altogether 379 students entered India in the last two days from violence-hit Bangladesh through integrated check posts in Tripura, a Border Security Force official said here on Sunday.


Of the total returnees, 365 crossed over the international border on Saturday and four on Friday, he said. The returnees include three Nepalese students.


“A total of 379 students entered India in the past 48 hours from violence-hit Bangladesh through check posts at Srimantapur in Sepahijala and Agartala (Akhaura) in West Tripura, and more are expected to return on Sunday,” the BSF official said.


Students, who are stranded in Bangladesh’s, are expected to return on Sunday, official said.

120 Assam students return from Bangladesh

Nearly 120 students hailing from Assam have returned from Bangladesh, a senior official said on Sunday. Add Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tewari said, “In Northeast, students and others are entering through  ICPs in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tripura bangladesh news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK