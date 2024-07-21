Of the total returnees, 365 crossed over the international border on Saturday and four on Friday, he said. The returnees include three Nepalese students

Medical students after returning

Listen to this article 379 students flee Bangladesh, enter Tripura x 00:00

Altogether 379 students entered India in the last two days from violence-hit Bangladesh through integrated check posts in Tripura, a Border Security Force official said here on Sunday.

Of the total returnees, 365 crossed over the international border on Saturday and four on Friday, he said. The returnees include three Nepalese students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A total of 379 students entered India in the past 48 hours from violence-hit Bangladesh through check posts at Srimantapur in Sepahijala and Agartala (Akhaura) in West Tripura, and more are expected to return on Sunday,” the BSF official said.

Students, who are stranded in Bangladesh’s, are expected to return on Sunday, official said.

120 Assam students return from Bangladesh

Nearly 120 students hailing from Assam have returned from Bangladesh, a senior official said on Sunday. Add Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tewari said, “In Northeast, students and others are entering through ICPs in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever