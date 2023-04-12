Breaking News
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Araria in Bihar

Updated on: 12 April,2023 08:59 AM IST  |  Bihar
ANI |

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday; according to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Araria in Bihar

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.


The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.



The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal".

Earlier on April 9 earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.

