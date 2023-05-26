Breaking News
48-year-old man apprehended for claiming threat to PM's life

Updated on: 26 May,2023 10:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Kumar, who is unemployed, was drunk when he made the call, police said

Representative image/iStock

A 48-year-old man was apprehended for calling the police control room claiming threat to the life of the prime minister, police said on Friday.


Following the call on Thursday night, the caller identified as Hemant Kumar was traced and brought to the Chanakyapuri police station for investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (New Delhi), Pranav Tayal said.


Kumar, who is unemployed, was drunk when he made the call, police said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

