Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 5 killed 7 injured as speeding truck hits SUV in Maharashtras Amravati

5 killed, 7 injured as speeding truck hits SUV in Maharashtra's Amravati

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Daryapur

5 killed, 7 injured as speeding truck hits SUV in Maharashtra's Amravati

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
5 killed, 7 injured as speeding truck hits SUV in Maharashtra's Amravati
x
00:00

On Tuesday, five persons were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit an SUV in Amravati district.


The accident occurred on Monday night at around 11 pm on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road in Maharashtra's Amravati.



The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Daryapur


Also Read: Maharashtra: 2 killed, 5 injured after car crashes into multiples vehicles in Pune 

"Most of the victims were from one family. They were returning to Daryapur after attending a family function," the official said.

"Five persons were killed and seven others injured in the accident," he said.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india national news maharashtra amravati

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK