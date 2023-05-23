5 killed, 7 injured as speeding truck hits SUV in Maharashtra's Amravati

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Daryapur
Representative image/iStock
On Tuesday, five persons were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit an SUV in Amravati district.
The accident occurred on Monday night at around 11 pm on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road in Maharashtra's Amravati.
The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Daryapur
Also Read: Maharashtra: 2 killed, 5 injured after car crashes into multiples vehicles in Pune
"Most of the victims were from one family. They were returning to Daryapur after attending a family function," the official said.
"Five persons were killed and seven others injured in the accident," he said.