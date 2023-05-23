The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Daryapur

Representative image/iStock

5 killed, 7 injured as speeding truck hits SUV in Maharashtra's Amravati

On Tuesday, five persons were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit an SUV in Amravati district.

The accident occurred on Monday night at around 11 pm on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road in Maharashtra's Amravati.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Daryapur

"Most of the victims were from one family. They were returning to Daryapur after attending a family function," the official said.

"Five persons were killed and seven others injured in the accident," he said.