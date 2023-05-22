Maharashtra: 2 killed, 5 injured after car crashes into multiples vehicles in Pune

According to the police, the driver of the vanity car lost control of the wheel after the brakes failed and rammed into several vehicles.

Representative Image

Two people were killed and five others were left injured in a road accident involving several cars here in the Pune city of Maharashtra, police said late Sunday.

The incident happened at Palace Orchard Society, NIBM-Undri Road, Kondhwa.

"Two people died and five were injured after the brakes of a vanity van failed and it rammed into several vehicles," pune police said.

Police said that six vehicles were damaged in the accident.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

More details are awaited.

