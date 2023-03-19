5 people died after being washed away during heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

The deceased have been identified as Geeta Devi, Santra, Rajkumari, Yashodiya and Rajpati.

Representation pic

Five people including four women and a child died after being washed away during heavy rain and hailstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Geeta Devi, Santra, Rajkumari, Yashodiya and Rajpati.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to police, six people including four women and two children had gone out on Friday evening and did not return.

After waiting for hours, their relatives approached the police and went to search for them.

Also read: Six killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Upon receiving the missing information, a team of police started the search operation and recovered four bodies including three women, and one child on the banks of the river in the wee hours of Saturday.

The body of the fifth woman was recovered in the Rampur Barkonia police station area.

"From village Garhwa, 4 women and 2 children had gone to collect wood when heavy rain lashed. They went to take cover, and during this, the hailstorm water from mountains washed away these 5 people with force leading to their death," Kalu Singh, Additional SP, Sonbhadra said on Saturday.

ASP added that the bodies of all five victims have been discovered, and sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever